Bhopal: Congress ahead in Gwalior-Chambal, BJP looks stronger in other seats

BHOPAL: Both the national parties have begun preparation to bring voters to the polling booths in 28 seats for which by-elections are being held.

The Congress as well as the BJP is pulling out all the stops to bring maximum number of voters to booths in the time of pandemic.

Nobody knows which party is going to romp home. Yet, as the polling day is nearing, the position of each party in different constituencies is getting clearer.

Of the 28 seats for which the by-elections are being held, 16 belong to the Gwalior-Chambal region and 12 constituencies are spread over other areas in the state.

To save its government, the BJP needs only eight seats. On the other hand, to return to power, the Congress has to win all the 28 seats.

In most of the seats in the Gwalior-Chambal region, the Congress looks stronger than its rival.

In the Gwalior division, the BJP and the Congress are on equal footing. But in the Chambal region, especially in Morena district, the Congress is ahead of its rival.

The BSP, too, has influence in the five seats in Morena, which is witnessing a three-cornered contest.

In the Gwalior division, it is a ding-dong battle between the BJP and the Congress. Thus, it is not easy to forecast the results.

According to reports, the show of Congress will be better than that of the BJP in this region.

Nonetheless, everything depends on which party stands on the ground on the polling day.

Both the parties are on strong footing outside the Gwalior-Chambal region. But the ruling party is getting stronger with each passing day.

By-elections are being held for seven seats in the Malwa-Nimar region. The BJP as well as the Congress may do well in these seats.

There are two seats in Bundelkhand where the contest is tough. The position of BJP in two seats in Bhopal division is stronger than its opponent.

In Anuppur, too, the ruling party is batting on a strong wicket.

Now that both the parties are on equal footing in most of the seats, everything depends on the polling day.

A few voters are committed to a particular party. Therefore, the party that takes them to the polling booths will wear the crown.