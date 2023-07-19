Bhopal: Congmen From 10 Dist To Attend Priyanka’s Public Meeting In Gwalior

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party is making large-scale arrangements to gather about one lakh people from 10 districts in Gwalior where party leader Priyanka Gandhi will address public meeting on July 21.

Priyanka will kick-start her second phase of election campaign from Gwalior, the Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's bastion. Former minister Jaivardhan Singh said Digvijaya Singh, former MLA Ajay Singh and other leaders were camping in Gwalior to oversee preparations for the meeting.

“People from all districts of Gwalior and Chambal will attend public meeting of Priyanka Gandhi. It will be historic. We will uproot BJP rule from state,” Singh said. He added that large number of women would attend public meeting.

Priyanka is popular among the women and youngsters and thus the party expects them in good numbers at the meeting. Travel arrangements have been made to bring people to the venue. All the district Congress presidents, block presidents have been given target to bring Congress supporters to the venue.

According to Jaivarshan Singh, Congress leader Priyanka addressed 15 public meetings in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka where Congress party formed the government. “Result will be similar in MP,” he added.

