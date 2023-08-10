Bhopal: Cong Observes Black Day, Demands Arrest Of BJP MLA’s Son

Representative image

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress workers staged a sit-in outside the office of the superintendent of police and observed black day on The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

They were protesting against the administration’s failure to arrest BJP MLA Ramlallu Vaish’s son Vivekananda for shooting at and injuring a tribal youth on August 3.

The injured youth was admitted to the district hospital. An FIR was registered at Morwa police station, but the police did not arrest the culprit. The Congress workers sported black ribbons and submitted a memorandum to the SP.

Former leader of opposition Ajay Singh alleged that BJP legislator Ramlallu was trying to save his son.

According to Singh, legislator’s son Vivekananda Vaish is a criminal against whom there are several cases. The police cannot arrest him because of pressure from MLA, he alleged.

