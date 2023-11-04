Bhopal: Cong MLA Singhar Takes Part In Kabaddi Match To Floor Voters

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): With campaigning gaining momentum with every passing day, candidates from different parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. They are organising rallies and public meetings, and carrying out door-to-door campaigns to connect with the electorate. Former Cabinet minister and Congress candidate from Gandhwani, Umang Singhar, was seen taking part in a kabaddi match during his election campaign.

Singhar's unconventional approach to campaigning not only showcased his energetic personality but also helped him connect with the local community on a personal level. MLA Singhar displayed his passion for kabaddi, a sport deeply rooted in Indian culture. Singhar emphasized the importance of strategic thinking and intelligence in both kabaddi and the electoral battle, highlighting that victory is not solely reliant on physical strength. He said he would emerge victorious in the electoral battle by employing his wisdom and astuteness.

