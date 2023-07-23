Bhopal: Cong MLA Ghangoriya’s Nephew Joins BJP

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Manav Ghangoriya, the nephew of Congress MLA and ex-minister Lakhan Ghangoriya, joined BJP along with over 100 supporters on Saturday. He took BJP’s membership in presence of state BJP president VD Sharma. He said he was drawn by BJP’s ideology.

Many join Cong

Damoh Zila Panchayat Vice-President Manju Dharmendra Katare, President of Batiagarh Janpad Panchayat Ramrani Mangal Kushwah joined Congress in presence of State Congress President Kamal Nath.

They joined the party along with 3,000 supporters. Shailesh Chaubey of Barwani district also joined Congress with his supporters. Kamal Nath welcomed them and said people were fed up with directionless policies of BJP-led state government.

