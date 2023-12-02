Bhopal: Cong Leaders Claims To Form Govt With Thumping Majority In State

Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The results of Exit Polls are misleading. Congress is going to form government in the state, said former chief minister Kamal Nath in a message on Friday. The results of Exit Polls came on Thursday evening and since then Congress party had been denying results.

Nath said Exist Polls created a confusing situation through which the morale of Congress supporters might fall and Opposition could take advantage and manipulate original result. The AICC general secretary and state incharge Randeep Surjewala said Congress party would form government with more than 135 MLAs. “Both BJP and Exit Polls will lose after counting on December 3,” he added.

Party MLA Sajjan Singh Verma, addressing the press conference here in Bhopal, said Exit Polls did not show clear picture of election. “The data is manipulated and unrealistic,” he added.

No cattle grazers and drivers of Maharaja in Congress: Verma

Congress legislator Sajjan Singh Verma said the party gave political platform to those who used to drive cars of Maharajas and graze cattle and it is because of Congress they went on to become lawmakers but these very people are not with the party anymore.

“At present there is no such faction in the Congress, those who had toppled the government were not the MLAs but bounded labourers and now they are out of the party,” said Verma, a former minister at the Nath-led government while talking to media persons here on Friday. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with 19 MLA had left the Congress and following which the Kamal Nath led Congress government collapsed in 2020. The Congress leader termed the Exit Poll as ‘Prepaid Poll’. “The BJP has lost the elections. Some exit polls have been deliberately created so that Congress workers get disappointed and to put pressure on the officers by creating a false atmosphere,” he added.