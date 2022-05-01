Bhopal: Cong leader Ajay Singh convicted in defamation case filed by CM, sentenced till rising of court

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, on Saturday, convicted Congress leader Ajay Singh in a defamation case. Singh had been accused of leveling scandalous allegations against Sadhna Singh, wife of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of 2013 state legislative assembly elections.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Vidhan Maheshwari sentenced Ajay Singh “Till Rising of Court” (TRC) for a day, said district prosecution officials.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh had filed plaint-petition on July 12, 2013 demanding Rs 1 crore for defamation and the trial court registered defamation case on October 10, 2013.

DPO Rajendra Upadhyaya said, “CM had alleged that during the Congress’ Parivartan Yatra Ajay Singh described Sadhna Singh as a currency note counting machine, and also held her responsible for illegal mining in the state. He did it during a public meeting at Khargone on June 4, 2013.”

Earlier, in a public meeting at Sagar on May 9, 2013, Ajay Singh held Sadhna Singh responsible for sale of Gutkha pouches in the state at high prices.

Earlier in November 2017, state Congress spokesperson KK Mishra too was convicted in a defamation case and awarded two years of jail imprisonment over his scandalous allegations against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The MP government had filed the defamation suit against him.

Ajay Singh to appeal against TRC

Congress leader Ajay Singh, when contacted regarding judgment of trial court, said, “I will appeal in higher court in District and Sessions Court of Bhopal.” Singh has been sentenced “Till Rising for Court (TRC)” for one day in defamation case filed by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 12:06 AM IST