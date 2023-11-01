Bhopal: Cong Fumes Over Krishna’s Religious Rhetoric, Lodges Complaint

Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of BJP Candidate from Govindpura assembly constituency, Krishna Gaur has surfaced on social media in which she is saying that if Congress comes to power then women will not be able to celebrate Karva Chauth, Navratri and Diwali as grand old party insults Sanathan dharma.

Congress has taken objection over the matter and lodged a complaint with the Election Commission claiming that Krishna Gaur has violated the Model Code of Conduct by using religion to defame the opposition party. Congress said Krishna Gaur had used religious rhetoric during the public assembly held in Hoshangabad road area on October 31.

Moreover, Congress demanded registration of case against office bearers of Jan Abhiyan Parishad by accusing them of doing publicity of BJP in the election. Congress party’s JP Dhanopia demanded that Jan Abhiyan Parishad’s Director General, BR Naidu (retired IAS officer), Executive Director Dr Dheerendra Pandey, Vice Presidents Vibhash Upadhyay and Dr Jamdar should be immediately relieved of the post. Moreover, all block, district and division level coordinators and mentors should be kept aloof from the work till the end of Model Code of Conduct.