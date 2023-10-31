Bhopal: Cong Files Complaint To ECI Against MCU Staff For Campaigning For BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has filed the complaint to the chief electoral officer of state, addressing the Election Commission of India against the staff of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University (MCU), that the staff is conducting campaigning in favour of BJP, here on Tuesday. After the assembly election of 2018, the Congress government had formed a committee to conduct the enquiries regarding the appointments done in the university.

Now once again the issue of the university came to light with different reason. In the complaint it is alleged that the students of the university are involved in campaigning for BJP and a few of the department head of the university are guiding the students. It is alleged around 35 students have been sent for a programme ‘Namo for India’, and this is a programme of BJP’s social media and IT Cell programme.

It is also claimed that the vice-chancellor of the university K Suresh, registrar Avinash Bajpyee, teacher Sanjay Dwewdi are monitoring the work. He also alleged that for few years the university has turned into an illegal workplace of BJP and RSS. In the complainant, president of legal wing of the Congress party Priyanath Pathak demanded an enquiry against the incident.

