Bhopal: Cong Election Screening Committee Meeting Today

Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The meeting of Congress Election Screening Committee will be held at party headquarters in Delhi on Monday to finalise the list of candidates for Assembly elections.

The meeting will review poll preparations for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram. It will be the third meeting of Congress Election Screening Committee in New Delhi in last one month. "Lists of candidates for Madhya Pradesh will be released at an appropriate time.

Candidates whose names have been finalised will be given a signal to start preparations. We have a meeting in Delhi tomorrow," state Congress president Kamal Nath told media persons here on Sunday. According to sources, the ex-CM has already given hint to a few Congress leaders to prepare for election and they have begun preparations without getting official node. Sources said Congress might release the list of candidates after Election Commission announces poll dates. Congress leaders said the party had released four lists of candidates in 2018 and it was done after the code of conduct was enforced.

The ruling BJP released the names of 39 candidates a month back. Aam Aadmi Party has also released first list of 10 candidates. During a press conference on Saturday, Union Minister and Madhya Pradesh election incharge for BJP, Narendra Singh Tomar, said that the second list would be released soon.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)