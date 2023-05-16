 Bhopal: Cong corporators protest against non-issuance of work order
Every corporator is allocated Rs 25 lakh to use for development of his or her ward.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 11:07 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress corporators led by Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki staged protest outside office of BMC commissioner KVS Choudhary for not issuing work orders from corporator’s fund, which is Rs 25 lakh. They staged protest at BMC office located at ISBT on Tuesday. Every corporator is allocated Rs 25 lakh to use for development of his or her ward. There is no discretionary fund at civic body level. Zaki said, “Corporator is entitled to development fund of Rs 25 lakh but BMC administration is not issuing work order. In addition to this, 25% of property tax has been allocated to corporators for development. But corporator’s development fund is not used for development of wards. To protest this, we picketed outside municipal commissioner’s office.”

