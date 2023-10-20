Bhopal: ‘Cong Bickering Has Come Out In Open’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said that internal fighting of Congress was out in the open after release of second list of candidates. The image of Congress has shattered and it will be hard for grand old party to reach double digit in this election, he added.

Talking to media persons at party office here on Friday, he said when first list of Congress was out, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh were busy tearng into each other. After release of second list, many Congress workers quit party as mark of protest against the candidates. “The list of party worklers who resigned is large than candidates in Congress,” he added.

