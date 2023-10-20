 Bhopal: ‘Cong Bickering Has Come Out In Open’
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: ‘Cong Bickering Has Come Out In Open’

Bhopal: ‘Cong Bickering Has Come Out In Open’

After release of second list, many Congress workers quit party as mark of protest against the candidates.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said that internal fighting of Congress was out in the open after release of second list of candidates. The image of Congress has shattered and it will be hard for grand old party to reach double digit in this election, he added.

Talking to media persons at party office here on Friday, he said when first list of Congress was out, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh were busy tearng into each other. After release of second list, many Congress workers quit party as mark of protest against the candidates. “The list of party worklers who resigned is large than candidates in Congress,” he added.

Read Also
Bhopal Dog Murder Case: Animal Activists Reveal Dogs Were Kept In Small Cages In Pathetic Condition...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: City Traders Want End To Parking & Encroachment Woes

Bhopal: City Traders Want End To Parking & Encroachment Woes

Bhopal: Digvijaya Returns To His 25-Year-Old Form

Bhopal: Digvijaya Returns To His 25-Year-Old Form

Bhopal: Digitally Empowered Villagers More Politically Aware Than Ever Before

Bhopal: Digitally Empowered Villagers More Politically Aware Than Ever Before

MP: Drunk Man Batters Wife To Death In Anuppur Village

MP: Drunk Man Batters Wife To Death In Anuppur Village

MP: Sagar Constituency To Witness Kin Contest

MP: Sagar Constituency To Witness Kin Contest