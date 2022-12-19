Bhopal: Confusion prevails over discussion on no-trust move in Assembly; the ball is in Speaker’s court

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, home minister Narottam Mishra, Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria welcome Vidhan Sabha speaker Girish Gautam in Assembly on first day of winter session on Monday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): No-trust motion is being brought in the Madhya Pradesh House after nine years. In 2013, the then leader of opposition Ajay Singh brought the no-trust motion. Nevertheless, just before a discussion over the motion could begin, deputy leader of the opposition Chaudhary Rakesh Singh objected to it.

It was because of the internal squabbling in the Congress that the no-trust motion could not be discussed.

The last time when the no-confidence motion was discussed in the House was the winter session of 2011. There is confusion whether there will be a discussion over the issue this time, too. The Congress has followed all the rules before putting up the non-trust motion.

After giving information about the no-trust motion on December 13, the Congress has also submitted a charge-sheet. Now, Speaker Girish Gautam will decide whether a discussion will be held or not.

In the charge-sheet, the Congress Legislative Party has made all the allegations against the government’s decisions on various issues during the past two and a half years.

The opposition may take the government to task in connection with the functioning of various departments. Against this backdrop, there is confusion about a discussion over no-trust motion.

The agenda to be discussed in the House on Tuesday consists of supplementary budget and the businesses of the entire winter session, but everyone’s attention will be on the no-trust motion.

The Congress may pressurise the Speaker to allow a discussion on it.

Leader of Opposition Govind Singh said the he had submitted a charge-sheet containing the no-trust motion according to rules to the Speaker. He said he had also informed the Speaker about it in advance. Now, the Speaker has to take decision, Singh said.

According to Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Narottam Mishra, the Speaker has to take a decision, and the government is ready to discuss any lawful issue.

Now, everything counts on the Speaker. The Speaker said the Congress members gave the charge-sheet containing the no-trust motion at 11:50am. A decision will be taken on the issue, he said.