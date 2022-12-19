e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Conflicts with minister lead to removal of co-op commissioner, Principal Secretary

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 11:05 PM IST
Vallabh Bhavan Bhopal. | File pic
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of the Department of Cooperatives Sanjay Gupta was removed on Monday because of his conflicts with minister of the department Arvind Bhadoria. Managing Director of Markfed Alok Kumar Singh has been given the charge of cooperatives.

Since the relationship between Bhadoria and Gupta soured, Bhadoria dashed off a letter to the Chief Secretary seeking the latter’s transfer. The government removed him after that.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, Cooperatives Department, KC Gupta was also not in good terms with Cooperative Minister Arvind Bhadoriya, hence he too was shifted as Principal Secretary, Higher Education department.

Vivek Kumar Porwal, Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited, Jabalpur and ex officio Secretary, Energy Department and ex officio Secretary, New and Renewable Energy, has been appointed as Secretary, Cooperatives Department.

Raghuraj M R, who was waiting for posting, has been appointed as Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited Jabalpur and ex officio Secretary, Energy Department and ex officio Secretary, New and Renewable Energy Department.

