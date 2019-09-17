Bhopal: Conflicting dates on farmers stir brings rift in BJP to fore

BHOPAL: Competitive politics within a party has come to the fore after BJP state president Rakesh Singh’s announcement of protest for farmers’ rights. Earlier former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan too had announced an agitation for farmers.

Rakesh Singh has announced that BJP will organize a statewide protest on September 20 to demand compensation to farmers for their crop loss and pending claims.

Farmers have also been alleging discrimination in survey work. All these issues will be raised by the BJP in the protest rally on September 20.

However, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had already announced a protest rally for farmers on September 22. Chouhan had recently visited fields in Berasia and later reached Mandsaur.

People are astonished on two different dates of protest by the BJP that hints at either lack of coordination or factionalism.