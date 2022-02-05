Bhopal: Conduct exams that couldn't be held due to Covid, Governor to medical varsity

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel on Friday asked Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur, to conduct examinations, which could not be held due to corona pandemic in last two years.

He said the delay in conducting examinations and late declaration of results affect the whole family including the student. This also determines the image of university, Patel said while reviewing the works of university on Friday.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Mohammad Suleman said out of 23 pending examinations, the results of 16 examinations have been declared by the university through centralised offline evaluation. The evaluation of 14 exams will be done manually and the result will be declared. He said arrangements are being made to clear the examination backlog.

Vice Chancellor B Chandrashekhar said pending mark sheets will be issued by the university this month. The students will now get permanent degree certificates.

In the last 5 months, 10,896 provisional and permanent degree certificates have been issued. The work for affiliation of government colleges has been completed. Inspection is on for affiliation of private colleges for 2020-21 academic year. All affiliation applications received for this period will be cleared by month end, said Chandrashekhar.

A new system of giving roll number and enrollment number to the students has been introduced. The University enrollment number will be available at the time of taking admission in the college. The roll number will be part of enrollment number. Preparations are underway to conduct work through single integrated software.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 12:06 AM IST