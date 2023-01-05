Bhopal: Complaints to EOW double in 8 years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The complaints made to Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has doubled in last eight years. The number of complaints to the state government's anti-graft agency has jumped from 220 in 2014 to 438 in 2022.

Of the 438 complaints submitted to EOW last year, FIRs were filed in 55 cases. The Jabalpur wing of the agency raided the house of regional transport officer Santosh Pal in which the sleuths unearthed property worth crores of rupees. In another case in Jabalpur, the EOW team raided the house of Bishop PC Singh and found that the priest had siphoned off funds from the fees accounts of the schools runs by Christian missionaries. He was leading a lavish life. It was also alleged that the bishop was involved in religion conversion. Later the enforcement directorate also started a separate enquiry into the case.

Hero Keshwani, a clerk in medical education department, tried to stop EOW search at his home by drinking a toilet cleaner. The EOW sleuths calmly waited for his recovery to resume their action. The officials seized Rs 85 lakh in cash and documents pertaining to ownership of property worth crores. In Jhabua, an official posted in tribal welfare department Sunil Talel prepared fake bills and withdrew an amount of Rs 5 crore.

The EOW is also investigating the case of water resources department against the then chief engineer for releasing the amount advance to the construction agencies.

In the year 2022, as many as 55 FIRs has been registered, around 39 preliminary enquiry has been registered, 39 charge sheet were submitted in the Court, 25 cases were closed due to insufficient evidence.