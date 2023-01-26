Bhopal: Complaints against Scindia group ministers reach centre, party may harden its attitude

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership may harden their attitude towards the ministers of Jyotiraditya Scindia group in the state cabinet. Several complaints against the ministers close to Scindia have reached the central organisation of the party which has already asked them to change their style of functioning. The party may mull over the issue in the coming days. The BJP does not want to invite any trouble in an election year. This is the reason that the ministers close to Scindia have been clearly told to keep away from any controversy that may tarnish the party’s image.

Four ministers belonging to the Scindia group have courted controversies. Most of the complaints the party leadership has so far received are against Revenue and Transport Minister, Govind Singh Rajput. As well as raising a land-related dispute, Rajput has reportedly kept away from giving any importance to the BJP leaders in his constituency. Industries Minister Rajvardhan Singh Datttigaon, too, has created some controversies. Dattigaon’s relationship with the BJP leaders in Dhar has soured after a video clip related to him went viral on social media.

Apart from that, there is resentment among the party leaders in Guna against Mahendra Singh Sisodia. Sisodia is taking all the decisions in Guna district on his own. Ergo, the BJP veterans are angry with him. The internal squabbling between Sisodia and BJP organisation during the civic polls at Vijaypur in Raghogarh has also reached the central leadership. Similarly, Pradhuman Singh Tomar and OPS Bhadoria are not on good terms with the local BJP leaders. The party’s co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash and regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jamwal have already dressed down the ministers close to Scindia and advised them to mend their ways. It is, however, not known whether their suggestions will end the dispute between the local BJP men and those ministers.

Complaints of Scindia group ministers on the one hand, the local BJP leaders have complained against the ministers of the Scindia group. On the other hand, those ministers have problems with the local party leaders. They complained to the central leadership about it. Those ministers said that the BJP leaders were creating an atmosphere against them in the districts. Not only that, but they also told the party leadership that the local BJP men are mounting pressure on them in those districts where they have been appointed as in-charges.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)