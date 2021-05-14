Bhopal: Compared to a fortnight ago, bed occupancy falls by 28%

BHOPAL: Around 28 per cent bed occupancy has reduced in Madhya Pradesh in comparison to a fortnight ago when all the beds were full in the state. Bed occupancy in the intensive-care units and high-dependency units (ICUs/HDUs) is 9,128, while the total number of beds is 10,786 in Madhya Pradesh. The available number of ICU and HDU beds, hence, stands at 1,658.
Oxygen beds occupancy is 18,333, while the number of total oxygen-supported beds is 27,794. So, the number of beds available in Madhya Pradesh is 9,461.
Therefore, 11,119 beds are available with oxygen supply for Covid patientsóand this figure stands at 28 per cent of the total number of beds. Similarly, 20,085 isolation beds are available, while the occupancy is 8,818 so, the total number of beds is 28,903.
In Bhopal, AIIMS has nine beds available in the ICU, while 43 oxygen supported beds are available. The total number of beds is 500. In GMC, there are 36 ICU beds available, while 159 oxygen-supported beds are available there. In JP Hospital, 4 ICU beds are available, while there are 30 oxygen-supported beds available there.
In private hospitals category, RKDF has 5 beds available in the ICU, while there are 49 oxygen-supported beds available. At LN Hospital, 58 oxygen-supported beds are available, while, at Peopleís Hospital, there are 81 oxygen-supported beds.
The number of active cases is nearly 108,000 in Madhya Pradesh. Oxygen supply has improved in the public, as well as private, hospitals, so, the crisis in oxygen supply has abated to a certain extent.
Similarly, the corona-positive rate is around 12 per cent to 13 per cent, while it was 25 per cent at one time in Madhya Pradesh. The recovery rate has improved, too, in the state. Over 50 per cent o9f the districts which used to report over 200 corona cases are now reporting below 100 corona cases.
