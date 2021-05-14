Bhopal: Compared to a fortnight ago, bed occupancy falls by 28%

BHOPAL: Around 28 per cent bed occupancy has reduced in Madhya Pradesh in comparison to a fortnight ago when all the beds were full in the state. Bed occupancy in the intensive-care units and high-dependency units (ICUs/HDUs) is 9,128, while the total number of beds is 10,786 in Madhya Pradesh. The available number of ICU and HDU beds, hence, stands at 1,658.

Oxygen beds occupancy is 18,333, while the number of total oxygen-supported beds is 27,794. So, the number of beds available in Madhya Pradesh is 9,461.

Therefore, 11,119 beds are available with oxygen supply for Covid patientsóand this figure stands at 28 per cent of the total number of beds. Similarly, 20,085 isolation beds are available, while the occupancy is 8,818 so, the total number of beds is 28,903.