Bhopal: Company Accountant Booked For Embezzling Funds Worth Rs 6 Lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An accountant employed at an automobile company in Ashoka Garden embezzled funds worth Rs 6 lakh, the police said. The incident came to light on Sunday after which a case was registered against the accountant.

Investigating officer (IO) Sanjay Sisodia told Free Press that complainant Neeraj Pandey (38), a resident of Misrod, approached police on Sunday, stating that a man named Dharmendra Pratap Singh used to work as an accountant there. Pandey is an HR manager at an automobile showroom of the city. Dharmendra Singh used to keep a check on accounts by means of a tele-software and also had the authority to prepare job cards of cars arriving at service centre as well as gate passes.

Misusing his power, Singh allegedly duped the company of Rs 6 lakh gradually. When the company began incurring losses, they got an audit conducted, in which the fraud came to light. Singh immediately resigned and left the company. The police have begun searching for accused and probe is on in the case, IO Sisodia said.

