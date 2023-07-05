Bhopal: Committee Set Up To See BJP Office Management

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s state president VD Sharma has given a jolt to leaders who are managing the affairs of the party office. A committee has been set up for the first time to look after the management of the state party office.

The committee comprises state general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani, state office secretary Raghvendra Sharma, former legislator Alok Sanjar, former legislator Gopikrishna Nema and a member of the state executive committee Rajesh Mishra.