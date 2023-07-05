 Bhopal: Committee Set Up To See BJP Office Management
Bhopal: Committee Set Up To See BJP Office Management

A committee has been set up for the first time to look after the management of the state party office.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 12:39 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

A committee has been set up for the first time to look after the management of the state party office.

The committee comprises state general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani, state office secretary Raghvendra Sharma, former legislator Alok Sanjar, former legislator Gopikrishna Nema and a member of the state executive committee Rajesh Mishra.

The committee comprises state general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani, state office secretary Raghvendra Sharma, former legislator Alok Sanjar, former legislator Gopikrishna Nema and a member of the state executive committee Rajesh Mishra.

