Bhopal: Committee constituted to look into discrepancies, dual degree in teachers' recruitment 2018 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): School education minister Inder Singh Parmar has constituted a committee to look into discrepancies in teacher’s recruitment conducted in 2018. The three-member committee will submit its report in one week.

Parmar said that the department had received several applications and complaints related to teacher’s recruitment 2018 and this had led to discontent among sections of teachers.

The committee will give its findings on complaints related to dual degrees by some teachers. A large number of teachers have obtained dual degrees- one through regular courses and second through distance means. It will also probe issues of dual degrees done in the same year. Some of the teachers had completed their dual degree in one year because of ATKT in another course.

The committee has also been entrusted to give recommendations in controversy related to allied subjects and teachers selected with allied subjects. It will also study the issue of complaints related to teachers selected for English subject.

The three-member committee is headed by KK Dwivedi, director school education and has DS Kushwah and Sanjay Kumar as members.

The school education department had received applications and complaints related to over one thousand teachers in the above mentioned controversies. The confusion arose as there were no clear rules related to the subject or there were two different sets of contradicting rules.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:29 PM IST