Bhopal: Commissioner of Police launches 2 initiatives for residents

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police have launched two initiatives in favour of people of Bhopal, said commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar while talking to media here on Saturday.

Under the programme, a register will be kept in the police stations in which the visitors can register their feedback and an app has been launched to inform about the road jam.

According to CP, residents will rank their police, which will not be a direct method but it will be based on the feedback given by them after visiting the particular police station.

They can share their experiences while dealing with the police. How is your police? Every day the data will reach headquarters and will be assessed by the team.

The posting of the police personnel at police stations will be based on the feedback given by the visitors.

To get the real time information of traffic jams, the app, Citizen Cop, has been launched. The travellers can download the App and send information about the road jam through it.

As soon as the alert will be received by the command centre, the nearest police personnel will reach the jam site and resolve the issue.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 11:35 PM IST