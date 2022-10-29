Bhopal: Commissioner inaugurates Centre of Excellence at AIIMS

FP NEWS SERVICE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Centre of Excellence was inaugurated at AIIMS, Bhopal, on Saturday.

Professor (Dr) Ajai Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS, Sudam Khade, Health Commissioner, Priyanka Das, MD, National Health Mission, and Dr Archana Mishra, Deputy Director Maternal Health Division of NHM-MP were present. Additional Chief Secretary Mohammed Suleman sent his congratulatory note and best wishes on the occasion.

It will be a new 10-bed additional ward for postnatal care form women. A 10-bed hybrid Obstetric HDU-ICU has been established in collaboration with the Department of Critical Care.

A new queue management system with digitalised tokens has been introduced in OPD. The OPD services for the women seeking antenatal care have also been made more patient-friendly. There is now a dedicated registration counter in the department OPD area for registration and follow-up of women with High Risk Pregnancy in form of special clinic.