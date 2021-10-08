Bhopal Colony Watch: Civic amenities elude 'posh' Riviera Township

BHOPAL: Waist-height grass grown upon dumped vehicles, building materials and waste lying all around and foul smell emanating from nullah, is what one is welcomed upon entering the Riviera Township.

The posh township has over 300 bungalows owned by bureaucrats, politicians, academicians and influential persons, but hardly the situation inside the campus is any better from other parts of the city when it comes to civic amenities.

The office bearers of the Township’s association keep on shifting blame on each other and also on the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), for their sufferings.

Nullah adjacent to the residential complex | FP

The township has a spot where grass is grown on discarded four-wheelers. This area is home to reptiles which enter the campus through the nullah, as said by the residents.

Hardly, the Riviera Township Owner’s association takes any step to remove the grass, alleged some of the residents.

The office bearers of Riviera house owners association claim that they have to call the civic body officials to ensure that waste collection is not done regularly. Even after calling the officials the waste collection teams rarely come, claim the residents.

Discarded four-wheeler on the premises Riviera township |

Our complaints go unheard: Agrawal

Subhash Agrawal, joint secretary of the association says that the society is responsible for road maintenance and waste collection. “But, after waste is collected and dumped at a site, we are forced to wait for a week for the sanitation teams of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to collect the waste,” said Agrawal. He says, “Nullah remains filthy but even after several complaints we are left to deal with the foul smell.”

Waste collection is not done regularly in township |

BMC officials do not respond swiftly: Baghel

NC Baghel, association’s chairperson says that they keep on complaining with the BMC officials so that the nullah is cleaned but in rains, it begins overflowing. It leads to foul smell all around, he says. Baghel says that the BMC officials do not respond swiftly and the remains of fallen trees and plants are collected in ten days. It leads to issues like mosquitoes and foul smell around.

Broken sewage tank in township | FP

Assn should ensure waste collection: Gupta

Sanjay Gupta, a resident of the Township claims the office bearers should ensure waste collection but you can see even the building materials are lying all around. He says the residents are forced to bear the foul smell and walk through the grasses during rains.

Friday, October 08, 2021