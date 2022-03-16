Bhopal: Colleges told to form Jan Bhagidari Samitis and hold meetings

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Higher Education (DHE) has issued instructions to all colleges across the state to constitute Jan Bhagidari Samitis. It has also instructed the principals to organise the meetings of samitis, said official of the DHE.

The instructions that were issued late on Tuesday reminded the principals of the colleges that there is a provision of including MLAs and MPs as members of the Jan Bhagidari Samitis. They should be invited in all the meetings of the samitis, said the order issued by Officer on Special Duty at the department, GR Gangele.

DHE officials have instructed the principals of the colleges where these samitis are not constituted to immediately form the Jan Bhagidari Samitis and hold meetings. It has also asked the colleges to get the registration of the Samitis done on priority basis.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:22 PM IST