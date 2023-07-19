Bhopal: College Students To Raise Door-To-Door Awareness

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The suicide by couple in Ratibad, who was harassed by loan sharks online, has raised concern about cyber crime and online harassment.

The police department had launched an internship programme in March this year to spread awareness regarding cyber crimes among school students. Over 2,000 school students have received training on raising cyber crime awareness so far.

Now, college students will be imparted similar training by police. After knowing about cyber crimes and the modus operandi adopted by fraudsters, the college students will go door-to-door and spread awareness about cyber fraud.

Police officials said commoners were falling prey to cyber cheats and therefore it was necessary to train youths who could generate awareness among people.

Local private and government colleges will be identified and their students, who show interest, will be called for training. They will undergo 35-day training and will assist cyber crime officials in spreading the word among masses.

According to additional police commissioner Anurag Sharma, deputy police commissioner Shrutkirti Somwanshi has been entrusted with the responsibility of preparing a strategy for internship programme for college students.

Public awareness drive

When contacted, police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said apart from door-to-door awareness, the college students will also be asked to stage street plays, launch campaigns and other public awareness activities to draw the attention of people to cyber crime.

Read Also Bhopal: Woman Refuses To Accept Teenage Daughter From First Marriage

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)