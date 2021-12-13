Bhopal: Collectors of three districts replaced

BHOPAL: Collectors of Satna, Chhatarpur and Khandwa were removed on Sunday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had expressed his displeasure over non-performance of these collectors recently during the Commissioner-Collector conference. Satna collector Ajay Katesaria has been replaced by Anurag Verma, who was currently posted as deputy secretary in the Industries Department. Katesaria has been shifted as deputy secretary to the mantralaya. He had to face wrath of CM Chouhan during the collector's conference. In another order, additional commissioner land records, Anup Kumar Singh has been posted as collector Khandwa while incumbent collector Anay Dwivedi has been shifted as MD, Eastern Electricity Distribution Company, Jabalpur. There were several complaints against Dwivedi from the local representatives.

Collector Chhatarpur Shilendra Singh has been shifted as deputy secretary to the mantralaya, Bhopal. He has been replaced by Jabalpur Municipal Commissioner, Sandeep GR. Shilendra Singh was in the news recently when BJP MLA from Chandla Rajesh Prajapati had to sit on a dharna to seek appointment with him. The CM during the collector's conference had reprimanded him over 40,000 pending undisputed revenue cases.

YOGESH IS OSD: ADGP (intelligence) Yogesh Choudhary has been appointed as an officer on special duty (OSD) of CM, as per the government order issued on Sunday. Earlier, OSD Makrand Deouskar was transferred and appointed as a first commissioner of police of Bhopal. Since then the post was vacant.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:21 AM IST