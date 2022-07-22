e-Paper Get App

Bhopal collector tests COVID-19 positive

Positive rate goes to 4% in MP

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 12:39 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal district collector Avinash Lawania tested Covid positive on Thursday. About two dozen officials were in contact with Lawania. He was present during the counting of votes.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 312 Covid positive cases, taking the active cases tally to 1434 with positive rate to 4%.

Bhopal has reported 61 cases while Indore reported cases. Bhopal has reported 226 active cases while Indore reported 736 active cases. Jabalpur has 171 active cases while Gwalior has 33 active cases. Ujjain has 26 active cases while Sehore has 30 active cases. As many as 7,669 samples were sent for the testing while 43 of them were tested negative.

