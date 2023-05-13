 Bhopal: Collector takes midday meal with children at anganwad
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 11:43 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): collector Asheesh Singh took midday meal with children at anganwadi in Shahpura on Saturday. He took the stock of Akshaya Patra Foundation’s midday meal programme launched in Bhopal on Saturday as pilot project. He visited four anganwadis in Shahpura area. Midday meal was distributed at 25 anganwadis in state capital.

Collector also talked to parents of children and took feedback of meals served to children at anganwadis. Midday meal is served to children studying in government and government-aided schools to prevent malnutrition and support right to education of children hailing from socio-economically challenging background.

