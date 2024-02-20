 Bhopal: Collector Orders To Cancel Licences Of Sealed Firecrackers Shops
LPG gas godowns to shifted outside populated areas

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 12:21 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has instructed sub divisional magistrates (SDMs) to cancel licences of all sealed firecrackers shops on the basis of report of investigation, in Bhopal.

He issued instructions to this effect during timeline (TL) meeting and review of CM Helpline complaints on Monday.

After the Harda firecrackers factory blast, the district administration had sealed all the licensed shops of Halalpur and Lalghati. Traders were asked to submit documents for the verification before reopening of their units. The traders had complied with the orders.

Instructions have also been given to them to either shift stored explosives to other places or destroy the same.

article-image

SDMs have been instructed to ensure no storage of explosives do not take place in thickly populated areas.

The collector also ordered the food and civil supplies department to shift LPG cylinder godowns outside the populated areas. SDMs have also been instructed to examine licences of gas agencies.

District food and civil supplies officer Meen Malakar said, “The gas godowns which are located in 8 to 10 populated areas, have to be shifted outside the city. We will submit a report after survey and search.”

“We are sound on documents”

Komal Guplani of Kalu Phataka firecrackers shop, which was sealed, said, “Our shop was sealed even though it isn’t located in a populated area. Examination of overstock was also not done fairly. Our godown is under construction and we had given it in writing at the collectorate.”

