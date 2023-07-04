Bhopal: Collector Gives Aid Of Rs 10,000 To Class 5 Girl

Collector Asheesh Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh provided financial help to two families at the public hearing from Red Cross Society on Tuesday. Collector has given instructions to provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 from Red Cross Society for the education of girl on the application of her father Mahesh Verma.

Mahesh Verma said that his daughter studied in class 5 in Mother Teresa School Kolar and he did not have money to buy girl's school uniform, school bag, books. Financial assistance of Rs 10,000 was given from Red Cross for studies.

On another application, collector provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the needy family. The husband of Shanti Suryavanshi, a resident of Narendra Dev Nagar, is disabled and is suffering from paralysis. There is no special means for the livelihood of her family. She had applied for financial assistance of Rs 5,000 from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Collector has given instructions to immediately provide Rs 5,000.