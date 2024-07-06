Bhopal: Collector Empowered To Impound Vehicle Used For Transporting Beef

Representative Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Prdaesh): The state Assembly on Friday passed the Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam-2024 unanimously empowering the district collector to confiscate vehicles engaged in transportation of cow meat.

The bill tabled in the Assembly on Thursday, proposed to hand over the powers to confiscate vehicles involved in Govansh transportation or Govansh meat to district collectors. Minister for dairy and animal husbandry Lakhan Patel informed the House that earlier the judicial magistrate had the power, sometimes accused used to take the vehicle on bond. Now, the collector has been given power to impound the vehicle. Participating in the debate on the Bill, Congress MLA Omkar Singh Markam had raised the issue of 'untouchability' but other members of the House took strong exception to his claims.

Meanwhile, the Assembly also passed the MP Goods and Services Tax bill on the day. The bill has been brought to check tax evasion by Gutkha production companies. Finance minister Jagdish Devda said that under the new provisions, the machine installed to prepare Guktha has to get registered, if the owner fails to inform the authority, Rs 1 lakh will be fined on each machine.

Penalty up to 25K for leaving borewell open; bill passed

State assembly also passed the bill pertaining to open borewell endangering human life, which entails a penalty of Rs 10,000 up to Rs 25,000 against the owner of the land and criminal cases under BNS sections. If any department of the government had dug the well, then in that case, the officer concerned will be held responsible. Parliamentary affair minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said 'MP is the first state in the country to come up with a bill against the open borewell causing harm to humans.'

Kulpati now Kulguru

The Vice Chancellor of the University, who is called 'Kulpati' will be now known as ëKulguruí. The state assembly has passed the bill. Taking a jibe, Congress MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat said 'We are experts in changing names, when Kulpati was heading the chair, paper leak was taking place, now what is the assurance that after changing the name to Kulguru paper leak will take place'.

Minister for higher education Indar Singh Parmar said that the state government will take note of the MLAs suggestions of giving scholarships to students belonging to weaker sections of the society.