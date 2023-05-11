 Bhopal: Collector Asheesh Singh takes stock of traffic arrangements, roadside encroachment in the city
He also took stock of beautification of intersections, parking, and other arrangements.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo/File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh visited various areas to take stock of traffic arrangements, and to remove encroachment on the roadside in the city on Thursday.

He inspected Rang Mahal to Thana TT Nagar, Tarun  Pushkar, Vyapam Chauraha to Nutan College, Ravi Shankar Rotary, Rajiv Gandhi Chauraha, 1100 Quarter Hanuman Mandir, 10 Number Market, Bagsevania Thana Chauraha, Ashima Mall, Bawadia ROB Bridge, Govindpura Turning, Anna Nagar Chauraha, Bharat Talkies Road and Nadra Bus Stand. He will also visit Dharamshala, Royal Market, Motia Talab Road and Karond Chouraha city.

article-image

Collector Asheesh Singh was accompanied by Municipal Corporation Commissioner  KVS Chaudhary,  traffic in-charge, police officers, PWD officials and MPEB officials. 

He further gave instructions in the meeting of the District Road Safety Committee that in order to facilitate the traffic system and beautification of the intersections, observe  the traffic system of the city with the officials from the police station and also inspect it with a team of experts to improve the traffic.

article-image
