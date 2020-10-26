Bhopal: Collector and SP Ashoknagar shifted by Election Commission

BHOPAL: Ashoknagar district collector and SP were shifted on orders of Election Commission on Monday. Congress has expressed shock and reservations on order of the EC.

Collector Abhay Kumar Verma was removed from Ashoknagar and is now replaced by Priyanka Das as the new collector of the district. Similarly Superintendent of Police Raghuvansh Kumar Singh was also removed. Tarun Naik has replaced him as the new SP of Ashoknagar.

Congress has termed the development as shocking. Congress incharge of election work, JP Dhanopia said that they had never complained against the collector or SP of the district. “We had complained against the returning officer Ravi Malviya who has been openly working for BJP candidate but he hasn’t been removed yet,” said Dhanopia.

Earlier, Election Commission had cancelled transfers of about a dozen deputy collectors on complaint of Congress.