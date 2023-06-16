 Bhopal: Collection Agent Robbed Of Rs 1.1L In Piplani, Search Is On
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man was robbed of Rs 1.1 lakh in Piplani locality of the city in broad daylight on Wednesday by two men, the police said. The police added that they began searching for accused duo.

Piplani police station house officer (SHO) Ajay Nair told Free Press that the complainant Ashish Chouksey worked at two wine shops. He was returning home in Piplani on Wednesday noon and was carrying Rs 1.1 lakh.

article-image

Two boys arrived on a two-wheeler and blocked Chouksey’s way. They then threatened him with dire consequences, robbed him of Rs 1.1 lakh and fled. Chouksey then approached the Piplani police on Friday and lodged a complaint against the accused duo. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused duo, SHO Chouksey said.

article-image
