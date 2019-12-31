Bhopal: Cold wave leaves people shivering on New Year eve

Bhopal: Intense cold wave led to a sharp decline in day temperature at many places in Madhya Pradesh as people warmed up to usher in New Year 2020 on Tuesday. The state capital shivered as day temperature witnessed 3.9 degree drop on Tuesday.

The only solace amid biting cold was the rise in Monday night temperature. Datia recorded 1.4 degree Celsius as night temperature while Tikamgarh recorded night temperature of 2.2 degree Celsius. Gwalior recorded 3 degree Celsius night temperature.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 18.5 degree Celsius which was 6.7 degree Celsius below normal. It was 3.9 degree Celsius less than Monday’s temperature. On Monday, day temperature was recorded at 22.4 degree Celsius. Bhopal recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degree Celsius which was 1.2 degree below normal. However, it was 2.4 degree higher than Sunday night’s mercury level.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 23.7 degree Celsius which was 2.7 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4 degree Celsius which was 2.1 degree Celsius above normal.

Khajuraho and Naugaon recorded day temperature of 9.7 and 9.0 degree Celsius respectively. Naugaon recorded a drop of 6.5 degree Celsius and its day temperature was 15.1 degree Celsius below normal.

Khajuraho recorded a drop of 3.7 degree Celsius and its day temperature was 14.9 degree Celsius below normal. Similarly, Damoh’s day temperature was 11.1 degree Celsius below normal. Gwalior day temperature was 10.8 degree Celsius below normal while Sheopur day temperature was 10.6 degree Celsius below normal.

Hoshangabad recorded fall of 5.8 degree Celsius while Guna recorded a drop of 3.4 degree Celsius and Raisen recorded a drop of 3.8 degree Celsius. A drop

As per meteorology department, Pachmarhi recorded 5mm rain while Betul recorded 3.0mm rainfall. A wet spell is likely over central parts till January 3, 2020. Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance and its interaction with easterlies at lower levels could result in light to moderate rain at isolated and places. Thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning likely at isolated places is likely over East Madhya Pradesh.