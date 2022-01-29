Bhopal: Cold wave continues, impedes vaccination pace

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Cold wave continued to sweep Madhya Pradesh on Friday, which marred the pace of vaccination in the state. Reason behind cold wave is icy wind coming from northern belt of the country, which has received heavy snow fall.

Orange alert has been issued for cold wave. As per report, intense cold wave is likely to prevail in Rewa, Umaria, Shahdol, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Betul, Bhopal, Raisen, Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Ujjain, Neemuch and Guna.

Similarly, intense cold day condition is likely to prevail in Shahdol, Bhopal divisions and districts including Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Neemuch, Guna, Rewa, Singrauli, Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar, Betul, Indore, Dhar, Datia, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Sidhi, Satna, Tikamgarh and Damoh in next 24 hours. Fog is likely to occur in Gwalior, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Morena.

In last 24 hours, Betul, Bhopal, Raisen, Khandwa, Ratlam experienced intense cold while Rewa, Umaria, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Malajhkand, Mandla, Khajuraho, Nowgong, Sagar, Hoshangabad, Rajgarh, Khargone, Ujjain, Gwalior and Guna experienced normal cold wave.

Bhopal district immunisation officer Dr Upendra Jain said cold wave has slowed the pace of vaccination in entire Madhya Pradesh.

Shahdol civil surgeon Dr GS Pariha said cold wave has paralysed normal life and has adversely affected vaccination. But people should understand the importance of vaccination. They can visit vaccination centres in afternoon.

Night temp on January 27

Cities Degrees Celsius

Pachmarhi 1.0

Raisen 3.5

Mandla 3.5

Nowgong 3.7

Umaria 3.8

Gwalior 4.0

Ujjain 4.0

Betul 4.2

Guna 4.4

Rewa 4.4

Bhopal 5.0

Khandwa 5.0

Khajuraho 5.0

Rajgarh 5.2

Ratlam 5.4

Shajapur 5.7

Satna 6.3

Tikamgarh 6.4

Jabalpur 6.4

Indore 6.4

Damoh 6.5

Sagar 6.6

Hoshangabad 6.9

