Bhopal: Cold intensifies, western disturbance may increase temperature

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The cold has intensified because of chilly wind blowing from northern belt, according to meteorological department official.

Yellow alert has been issued for cold day like situation in Madhya Pradesh in next 24 hours. Cold day like situation is likely to prevail in Bhopal and Indore divisions and districts like Seoni, Ujjain, Ratlam, Shajapur, Betul, Dewas, Chhindwara, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Gwalior, Guna, Datia, Damoh.

Moderate to dense fog is likely to occur in districts of Chambal division and districts like Gwalior, Guna, Shajapur, Agar, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Shivpuri, Satna, Jabalpur and Ujjain.

Besides, rain and thundershower are expected in Anuppur, Dindori, Balaghat, Mandla and Shahdol. Pandurna and Saunser recorded 4 cm rainfall each in last 24 hours. Similarly, Lalbara recorded 3cm rainfall while Paraswara, Khurai and Bichhua received 2 cm rain each.

Three successive western disturbances are expected to approach western Himalayas between January 16 and January 21. As a result, night temperature is expected to increase providing relief from biting cold in the state.

According to meteorological department, western disturbances are over north Pakistan and adjoining area. It will start impacting western Himalayas by January 16.

A cyclonic circulation is over Haryana and adjoining area. Another cyclone is circulation is over south Konkan and neighbourhood. A trough is extending from north interior Karnataka to north interior Odisha. A cyclonic circulation is over south-central Bay of Bengal.

As a result, dense fog occurred over north Madhya Pradesh while light to moderate rain occurred in east MP.

Temp on January 14, 2022

Cities Night temp (deg/cel)

Nowgong 5.6

Guna 5.7

Datia 7.0

Ratlam 7.0

Shajapur 7.0

Dhar 7.2

Gwalior 7.2

Tikamgarh 7.7

Seoni 8.0

Rajgarh 8.0

Sagar 8.4

Khargone 8.4

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:39 PM IST