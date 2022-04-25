Bhopal: Coaching director rapes tutor on pretext of marriage, held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a coaching institute director for allegedly raping a 24-year-old tutor of his centre on the pretext of marriage, said the police TT Nagar police on Sunday.

Police station in-charge Sudama Thakur told Free Press that the tutor and the coaching institute director Kunal Dixit were in a relationship for the past two years. Kunal used to run a coaching institute in Jawahar Chowk area in 2019. Later, the institute was shifted to the Kolar area.

The woman and the coaching institute director had fallen in love with each other and their families too had given their consent for the marriage. The woman used to visit Dixitís house frequently.

Around two days ago, the woman went to his house but on finding the house locked, she went to the coaching institute. But to her shock, she caught Dixit with another girl in a compromising position. When the woman confronted and reminded of his marriage promise, the man bluntly refused. The woman then filed a complaint with TT Nagar police and a case under section 376 of IPC was registered.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 12:24 AM IST