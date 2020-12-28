Bhopal: Coaching Classes will begin on December 31

BHOPAL: After getting approval from the District Crisis Management Committee (DCMC), regular coaching classes will start from December 31.

Proposal for opening of coaching classes was approved in the DCMC of Bhopal last week. The Collector Indore had issued an order related to opening of coaching classes while order from the collector, Bhopal is expected in a day or two. Coaching classes have been allowed to start with 50% strength of the total students. In addition, obtaining written permission from parents has been made mandatory. The SDMs have been authorised to keep check on facilities provided by the coaching classes and to ensure strict implementation of the Covid guidelines. Restaurants have also been allowed to open from December 31. They can play music but have been restricted to organize dance parties on the New Year eve. SDMs have the power to shut these places if Covid norms are found being violated.