Bhopal: Coaching classes, colleges, cinemas can open if 100 percent vax ensured

BHOPAL: Home minister Narottam Mishra, on Tuesday, said, If coaching institutes and colleges ensure 100 per cent vaccination for the 18-plus category, they can be permitted to start.

He further said, ìIf band players ensure full vaccination and cinegoers go to cinemas with vaccine certificates for both the doses, the government can consider opening these sectors. But colleges, coaching institutes and cinema owners should ensure 100 per cent vaccination.

He said, "Vaccine is an elixir, so people should get both the doses and motivate others, too, to get vaccinated."

Currently, according to the guidelines, coaching classes and educational institutes have not been opened even after graded unlocking and even after markets and malls have opened. Only online classes have been permitted for students. Similarly, cinemas have not been permitted to open yet.