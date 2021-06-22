Bhopal: Coaching classes, colleges, cinemas can open if 100 percent vax ensured

BHOPAL: Home minister Narottam Mishra, on Tuesday, said, If coaching institutes and colleges ensure 100 per cent vaccination for the 18-plus category, they can be permitted to start.
He further said, ìIf band players ensure full vaccination and cinegoers go to cinemas with vaccine certificates for both the doses, the government can consider opening these sectors. But colleges, coaching institutes and cinema owners should ensure 100 per cent vaccination.
He said, "Vaccine is an elixir, so people should get both the doses and motivate others, too, to get vaccinated."
Currently, according to the guidelines, coaching classes and educational institutes have not been opened even after graded unlocking and even after markets and malls have opened. Only online classes have been permitted for students. Similarly, cinemas have not been permitted to open yet.
In the districts
Four districtsóBurhanpur, Alirajpur, Khandwa and Chhatarpuróhave become corona-free districts with no corona cases and no active cases.
Besides, except Bhopal and Indore, all the districts reported below five corona cases on Tuesday. Madhya Pradesh reported a 0.1 per cent corona-positive rate on Tuesday. Indore reported 15 corona cases and its tally rose to 152,776 and toll to 1,377. Bhopal reported 13 corona cases and its tally rose to 123,045 and toll to 972. Indoreís active cases reduced to 344 and Bhopalís active cases reduced to 522.
The stateís active cases reduced to 1,707, while 318 Covid patients have been discharged. The state also reported just 65 corona cases with an infection tally of 789,415 and toll of 8,806. Around 64,415 samples were sent for testing, while 230 samples were rejected at the time of testing.
Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 2 and 5 corona cases, respectively, while their active cases are 8 and 77, respectively.
Zero corona cases have been registered in various other districts, such as Bhind, Ashok Nagar, Sheopur, Khandwa, Dindori, Harda, Guna, Mandla, Umaria, Tikamgarh, Datia, Chhatarpur, Jhabua, Dewas, Neemuch, Damoh, Morena, Mandsaur, Morena, Singrauli, Sidhi, Anuppur, Katni, Shahdol, Sehore, Narsingpur, Vidisha, Satna, Shivpuri and Dhar.
