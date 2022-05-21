Bhopal: CM’s video conference with Khandwa, Dindori collectors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that collectors should develop their own intelligence network and take immediate action against corrupt officials as zero tolerance on corruption and annihilation of criminals and mafia was the state government’s top priority.

According to officials, the chief minister handed over a list of corrupt government personnel in Khandwa district to Khandwa collector for action against them.

He was reviewing the development works, law and order situation in the districts for the third consecutive day at 6.30 am. He reviewed Khandwa and Dindori districts from his official residence on Saturday.

Collector Khandwa Anoop Kumar Singh, Collector Dindori Ratnakar Jha and administrative officials virtually joined the review meeting.

Chouhan directed to end malnutrition. Collector Khandwa informed that the powder of moong leaves is being used in anganwadis to prevent malnutrition, which has been effective.

The CM expressed concern over the low number of institutional deliveries during the review of Dindori district. It was told that due to network problems in two development blocks adjoining Chhattisgarh, there is delay in getting immediate information. CM directed to strengthen the network system and improve health facilities in the development blocks.

The collector informed about the innovations made in micro dairy, which the chief minister appreciated. Such activities should be promoted, he said. Kodo-kutki, which is being produced organically in Dindori district, is in great demand from a health point of view. In view of this demand, its brand can be expanded across the country.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:42 PM IST