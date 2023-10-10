Bhopal: CM’s Son Pulls Up Cong For Comment Against Father

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kartikey Singh Chouhan, the elder son of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Tuesday reacted strongly to the tweet posted by Congress party, which read, “Mama ka shraddh….shraddh mein BJP ne diya Shivraj mama ko ticket.”

Kartikey pulled up Congress and tweeted, “I am angry as you are talking about shraddh of my father who is alive”.

He further said “I pity you .. how low can Congressmen fall. Do you think Almighty will forgive you for this (act).”

He demanded to know whether Congressmen would be able to have eye contact with their children after such a mean act. This is not for the first time that Kartikey had pulled up Congress. The last one was when he had slammed Congress for making comment on the photo in which CM and his wife were cooking meal on chulah.

Shame on Cong: MLA BJP

MLA from Huzur Assembly constituency Rameshwar Sharma slammed Congress for tweeting the photo of CM with caption, “Mama ka shraddh”. He said it was a matter of shame as Congress talked about shraddh of a living person who was a leader of eight crore people and is CM of state. He accused Congress of becoming blind in the lust to grab the power. He claimed that people would give a befitting reply to Congress in election.