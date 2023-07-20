Bhopal: CM’s Seoni Visit Turns The Tide For Slum Dweller

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took part in a roadshow in Seoni under Vikas Parv, when he saw green net used to cover the slum area. He turned the net and entered the area and met one of the dwellers. After meeting the lady he announced a house for her. The incident took place in Seoni on Wednesday.

The CM in an unusual act stepped down in the slum area and began meeting people there. He was accompanied by MLA Munmun Rai and other party workers.

While walking, he entered one of the houses and met an old lady and later announced a house for her. He gave instructions to the district administration to construct the house.

While addressing a public meet, the CM said, ‘In patwari exam an unscrupulous thing occurred. So I decided, no appointment will be done until the doubt is cleared. No one shall worry about it, Investigation will be done and all irregularities will be sorted out, because I am standing here’.

He added that till date 55k recruitments are done and in total, the recruitment process is going on for 1 lakh posts. He announced to upgrade Seoni Nagar Palika to the municipal corporation, because the population of the city has crossed 2 lakh. He also made an announcement that a college will be constructed in Kurai and in Dhanora. For the girl’s school, a new building will be prepared and extension in canals of Nandi Lake Project will be done. He had inaugurated projects worth Rs 300 crore in the district. He stated that shortly he will be visiting the city to dedicate a medical college.

