Bhopal: CMO orders probe against Sapna Lowanshi

A video clip of a man posing as a relative of former executive officer of Niramaya Ayushman Bharat Yojna, Sapna Lowanshi and demanding money to arrange for early payment of hospital bills, went viral on social media on Thursday evening. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Minister’s Secretariat has ordered an inquiry against an officer of the state administrative services Sapna Lowanshi after a video clip of a man demanding bribes claiming to be her relative went viral on social media.

Immediately after the irregularities in Ayushman Bharat Yojna had come to light, complaints against Lowanshi were made to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

On the grounds of the complaints, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat directed the health department to inquire into the case.

The health department handed over the inquiry to the chief executive officer of Ayushman Bharat, but government has transferred chief executive officer of Ayushman Bharat Anurag Choudhary. In place of Chaudhary, Aditi Garg has been shifted to Ahushman Bharat as its CEO.

There are allegations that Lowanshi has committed financial irregularities in Ayushman Yojna by violating rules and that she gathered wealth disproportionate to her known sources of income by misusing her office. An inquiry into the allegations has already begun.

As there a volley of complaints against her, she was shifted to Indore as its additional collector a month back, but she has not been given any important assignment there.

The government had been receiving complaints about irregularities in Ahushman Bharat. Because of these complaints, the government has shifted most of the officers from the department.