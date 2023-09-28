 Bhopal CMHO office: Over ₹50 Lakh Siphoned Off On Pretext Of Taxi Payment
Bhopal CMHO office: Over ₹50 Lakh Siphoned Off On Pretext Of Taxi Payment

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 11:59 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The office of chief medical and health officer in Bhopal paid more than Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of hiring taxis for government work, alleged state Congress vice-president JP Dhanopia and state media president KK Mishra at a joint press conference here on Thursday.

The Congress leaders unearthed the information under Right to Information (RTI) Act, which showed government money was siphoned off by furnishing fake bills.

According to Dhanopia, the scam took place in 2020 when the office of CMHO hired four-wheelers to undertake government work. To hire a vehicle for government job, state government has laid norms. For instance, vehicle should have a taxi permit.

“In place of hiring vehicles according to set norms, the office of CMHO hired vehicles on papers and also paid the amount. The fake payment bills show registration number of scooters, motorcycles and autorickshaws. Some of hired vehicles were private vehicles,” he alleged.

No comment

Bhopal CMHO Prabhakar Tiwari told Free Press that the allegations were baseless. “The work of political party is to level allegation against us. I don’t want to comment more on the issue”.

