Bhopal: CM virtually launches construction of 5000 ‘Amrit Sarovars’ in 52 districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually launched Jal Abhishek campaign and construction of as many as 5000 ponds in 52 districts, named as ‘Amrit Sarovar’, in a programme held in Raisen district on Monday.

The programme, named Jal Sansad, was organised at Kahula village under Garatganj tehsil in Raisen district.

The CM also announced that Rs 350 crore plan to save 10000 old ponds in the state.

Speaking on the occasion Chouhan said, “Our culture is water culture and ponds are an integral part of our culture. Water has had a special significance in Indian culture for thousands of years. Our great rulers built ponds, wells, stepwells in their states. Today, it is our duty not only to preserve them but also to carry forward that tradition.”

He said as per the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this year, more than 5000 Amrit Sarovars would be built in the state. The work would be completed by June this year or by March next year. For water conservation, the work of conserving a large number of small water structures would also be done.

Chouhan on the occasion released Mukhya Mantri Jal Shakti Abhiyan Ayojana.

He honoured three out of 551 water warriors who built ponds in their agriculture fields.

The CM also administered oath to everyone in the Jal Sansad to save water.

He said, “It is necessary to save water in order to save the earth. Imbalance in nature is being caused due to excessive exploitation of ground water. If water exits then we exist. Without water no one will exist. Our biggest duty is to stop the rain water and increase the water level of the earth by planting more and more trees. We must make people aware about water conservation.”

In order to get everyone’s cooperation in this work, a massive Jal Abhishek Abhiyan is being launched in the state from Monday, he said.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:04 PM IST