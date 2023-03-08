Bhopal: CM unveils Arjun Singh's statue, calls him Chanakya of politics

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that former chief minister Arjun Singh was Chanakya of politics. Many dacoits surrendered during his time. Chouhan was addressing a programme held to unveil statue of Congress leader Arjun Singh at Vypam Square on Tuesday.

He (Arjun Singh) attended death anniversary function of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya though it was purely a BJP programme. It took courage to attend such programme. Singh was one such personality who made MP proud in the country, Chouhan added.

Arjun Singh's son and former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, daughter Veena Singh, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, Suresh Pachouri and others were present at the function. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed kanya pujan on the stage. Digvijaya Singh also performed kanya pujan.

Veena Singh, daughter of Arjun Singh, demanded that a corridor and a photo gallery be set up at Bharat Bhavan in her father's name, showing his contribution to development of Bharat Bhavan.

On October 11, 2019, the statue of Arjun Singh was installed at Nanke Petrol Pump intersection. Earlier, the statue of Chandrashekhar Azad was installed. After installation of statue, the matter reached High Court. After this, Bhopal Municipal Corporation removed Arjun Singhís statue from there and shifted it to Vyapam intersection.

