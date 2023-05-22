Bhopal: CM to legalise 6,000 colonies on May 23

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will declare 6,000 colonies as legal by inaugurating development works and grant building permission on Tuesday.

The chief minister had announced to legalise illegal colonies laid till December 31, 2016. Following his announcement, Urban Development and Housing Department amended the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Rules-2021 and published it on March 24, 2023. Under the amended rules, action has been taken to legalise illegal colonies.

UAD Minister Bhupendra Singh said an important decision was taken by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. For the implementation of the decision, new rules were made by the Urban Development and Housing Department.

With CM’s announcement, the residents will be able to get bank loans, permission to build houses, map of houses and benefits of other government schemes.

After preliminary publication of 2282 colonies in municipal corporations and finalisation of 1032 layouts, issuance of building permission has started for 929 colonies. Similarly, preliminary publication of 3792 colonies and layouts of 299 colonies have been published in Nagar Palika Parishad and Municipal Councils. A target has been set to complete all the proceedings by June 2023.